Overnight car break-ins in Arlington remain consistent

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Two more overnight car break-in sprees have been reported, this time in the Courthouse and Douglas Park areas.

Ashley Savage, Arlington County Police Department said, “We have larceny from an auto series in which individuals will enter unlocked vehicles and rummage through looking for valuables. We also had a report of an airbag series, those series typically target Honda vehicles usually Civics or Accords in which they force entry into the vehicle and then steal the airbags from the vehicle.”

The break-ins occurred near the Courthouse and Douglas park areas. Police said the suspects are removing car door handles to gain entry to the vehicles. Police believe the suspects are working in groups and at this time, no arrests have been made.

