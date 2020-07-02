Overhead sign struck in Manassas, lanes closed for emergency repair

Overhead sign on Prince William County Parkway NB at Balls Ford Road on July 2, 2020. (Courtesy: Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVa District)

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — An emergency work zone impacted traffic on Prince William Parkway northbound at Balls Ford Road at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (Northern Virginia district) said someone struck the green overhead sign marking the upcoming ramp to I-66 East towards Rt. 234 Washington.

The right lane was closed and police are in the area directing traffic. There’s currently no information about how the sign was damaged or by whom.

Heads Up (Literally) in Manassas: PW Pkwy NB at Balls Ford Rd: Someone struck our overhead sign and we have the right lane closed for an emergency work zone. We may end up taking more lanes, if needed, but we'll let you know. Plan to use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/G5RKWapdMb — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 2, 2020

