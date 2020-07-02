Overhead sign struck in Manassas, lanes closed for emergency repair

Virginia

Overhead sign on Prince William County Parkway NB at Balls Ford Road on July 2, 2020. (Courtesy: Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVa District)

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — An emergency work zone impacted traffic on Prince William Parkway northbound at Balls Ford Road at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (Northern Virginia district) said someone struck the green overhead sign marking the upcoming ramp to I-66 East towards Rt. 234 Washington.

The right lane was closed and police are in the area directing traffic. There’s currently no information about how the sign was damaged or by whom.

