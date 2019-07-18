Overdoses spike in Northern Shenandoah Valley

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Although nationally, overdose rates may be going down, the Northern Shenandoah Valley has seen a recent spike.

According to the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, the region has seen seven overdoses in the past week, including two fatalities. Although the overdoses occurred in several different counties, they may be connected via a potent batch of heroin.

The Coalition’s Executive Director, Lauren Cummings, says in July of 2018, the region only saw six overdoses for the entire month, without any deaths.

“We typically seen an increase right around the winter months,” said Cummings said. “Leading into October we see an increase, also around February we see an increase. But that just lasts throughout the winter months and then it starts to decrease as spring comes in. So this is very unusual for us to see a spike in overdoses in July.”

The Coalition is holding a REVIVE! Narcan training on August 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Shenandoah University, in the Brandt Student Center, Room Number 118. To register, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NH2K73G.