Over $60 million in affordable, special needs housing loans coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over $60 million in affordable and special needs housing loans for 42 projects across the commonwealth have been announced by Governor Ralph Northam.

The funding will be used to create or preserve 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. It will improve access to energy efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units, according to the office of the governor.

“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians.”

