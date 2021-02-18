Over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines delayed due to winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — This bout of winter weather has caused major delays in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said in a release, “The Commonwealth will likely see a delay in the delivery of approximately 106,800 doses.”

Many vaccination events scheduled for the next few days have already been postponed. VDH said providers will be rescheduling vaccination events and notifying individuals about updated appointment times.