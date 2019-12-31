Over 100 “Messages of Hope” are hanging at downtown’s Espresso Bar & Cafe

The messages are displayed on over 100 canvasses -- first distributed to organizations and businesses across Winchester, and later returned with encouraging drawings, phrases, and scripture.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — First Night Winchester, a group of volunteers in charge of making downtown’s New Year’s Eve festivities happen, is spreading “messages of hope” at the Espresso Bar & Cafe.

The messages are displayed on over 100 canvasses — first distributed to organizations and businesses across Winchester, and later returned with encouraging drawings, phrases, and scripture.

Last year, the canvases were hung in the shape of a tree at Braddock Street United Methodist Church. This year, co-owner of Espresso Bar & Cafe Lanita Byrne took most of her wall art down to make room for the canvases.

“If one message of hope of hundreds and hundreds of messages of hope can reach one person, then job well done,” Byrne said. “It’s an inspiration and I just feel honored to be part of that.”

The messages will last long after the New Year’s celebrations are through. After they’re taken down, the canvasses will be randomly distributed to organizations that are spreading hope every day.