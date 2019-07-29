Out With the Old: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office sports new uniforms

The new color is more durable, which will save the department in replacement costs.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office has retired its traditional brown uniforms and has switched to blue, using funds from fiscal year 2018.

Lieutenant Sean Casey said it was hard to find the exact same shade of brown for all of its 170 sworn officers. The new color is more durable, which will save the department in replacement costs.





Casey said the jail staff, whose uniforms tend to wear down faster, is especially happy with the change.

The uniforms also feature new patches, designed by the sheriff himself. “It captures what we’re trying to get across to the public — what we do, who we are — and tying the city as well with it,” said Casey.