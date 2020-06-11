Organization that serves Native American girls needs your support

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A local organization that supplies girls and women on Indian reservations with tampons and pads is in the running for a grant until midnight Thursday.

The Kwek Society, or The Women’s Society, is an Arlington-based organization that’s a finalist for a $50,000 rebranding and marketing package. The organization is only about two-years-old and its founder and operator says the grant would help streamline the website and launch a newsletter to reach more Native American women and girls in need. Eva Marie Carney says she started the organization after she read about girls on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota who were missing a week of school each month.

Carney is a Native American dual citizen of the Sizin Badwani nation in Oklahoma. “The fact that I am a Native person and the fact that I am a human rights lawyer said to me that, ‘Who else is going to do this?’ The problem for reservation kids is that there aren’t necessarily people that are local to them who can be their advocates.” She founded The Kwek Society from her home in Arlington and since the end of 2017 she’s partnered with 40 schools and organizations in six states and in Ontario, Canada.

Periods are just as hard to talk about in Arlington County as they are on Indian reservations, but Carney says a number of men have grown more comfortable talking about the issue. If The Kwek Society clinches the grant, Carney says that number could grow. “I actually hope that the work that we’re doing and the work that a lot of other organizations are doing is going to make us unnecessary,” Carney said. “Because what should be happening is that period supplies should be the same as toilet paper. They should be available in every public facility.”

Voting ends at midnight, EST. thinkso.com/giveabrand

