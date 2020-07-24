Order food from Nationals Park to enjoy from home

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Nothing is better than enjoying a hot dog and peanuts while watching a ball game. Washington Nationals fans aren’t able to watch games in the stadium this season, but the team has partnered with an Arlington catering company to make your at-home setup a little more authentic.

HUNGRY Catering is delivering boxed meals of game day selections at Nats Park, featuring a pizza pack, backyard grill pack, and a tacos and nachos pack.

The catering business has taken a big hit during the pandemic, and HUNGRY Chairman and CEO Jeff Grass says this is a tasty effort to put his talented chefs to work. “Baseball is a sport that brings people together. It’s a shared experience between children and their families and it allows you to relive that.”

If you’re lucky, your box might include a free Nationals bobblehead or even a game day baseball.

Order your own: https://nationals.tryhungry.com

