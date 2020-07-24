Order food from Nationals Park to enjoy from home

Virginia

HUNGRY Catering is delivering boxed meals of game day selections at Nats Park.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Choose from a pizza pack, backyard grill pack, and a tacos & nachos pack.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Nothing is better than enjoying a hot dog and peanuts while watching a ball game. Washington Nationals fans aren’t able to watch games in the stadium this season, but the team has partnered with an Arlington catering company to make your at-home setup a little more authentic.

HUNGRY Catering is delivering boxed meals of game day selections at Nats Park, featuring a pizza pack, backyard grill pack, and a tacos and nachos pack.

The catering business has taken a big hit during the pandemic, and HUNGRY Chairman and CEO Jeff Grass says this is a tasty effort to put his talented chefs to work. “Baseball is a sport that brings people together. It’s a shared experience between children and their families and it allows you to relive that.”

If you’re lucky, your box might include a free Nationals bobblehead or even a game day baseball.

Order your own: https://nationals.tryhungry.com

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News