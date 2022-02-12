Operation Paws for Homes holds pet adoption event in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Operation Paws for Homes held an adoption event to place their animals into loving homes.

For over 12 years, Operation Paws for Homes has worked to change the lives of abandoned animals through adoption opportunities.

“Today, we’re having an event at Loyal Companion Fairfax. We have six of our adoptable dogs here. We encourage people to come by and visit, learn about our rescue whether they want to adopt or volunteer,” said Anna Keefe, Volunteer.

The organization saves pets from overcrowded high kill shelters and places them into forever homes.

“We like to educate people and let them become aware that the dogs in the shelters are wonderful dogs, looking for homes, looking for love and complete a family,” said Anna Keefe, Volunteer.

Residents who cannot commit to adopting have the opportunity to foster pets.

Operation paws for homes have rescued more than 12 thousand animals in need.

Their next adoption event will be on Feb. 26.

For more information visit, www.ophrescue.org.