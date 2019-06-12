Operation Broken Heart leads to child pornography arrest across the county

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Department of Justice arrested nearly 1,700 suspected child sexual predators during operation “Broken Heart.”

The two-month, nationwide operation was conducted by internet crimes against children task forces. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office ICAC participated and added three arrests with multiple indictments to that 1,700 total.

The task forces identified 308 offenders who either produced child pornography or committed child sexual abuse, and 357 children who suffered recent, ongoing or historical sexual abuse or were exploited in the production of child pornography.

“A lot of times that’s what happens these kids might not have any supervision at that point in time, they go online and they set something up and the rest is history, they’re a victim,” Sheriff Lenny Millholland said.

The 61 ICAC task forces are in all 50 states and are comprised of more than 4,500 federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies.