Open FCPS creates new group to “put students first”, keep politics out of classroom

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After a year of grassroots advocacy under the “Open Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS)” title, the group has created a nonpartisan, volunteer organization.

Open FCPS was created by a group of parents back in June 2020 to get their children into schools during the pandemic. Now that students are back, parents are finding ways to continue their advocacy.

Open FCPS created the Fairfax County Parents Association, or FCPA, believes that “politics do not belong in schools.” The goal is to allow parents to be more hands-on in decisions related to students in the school system, aiming to support teachers and staff.

The organization will be governed by a 50/50 bipartisan policy committee with parents on both sides of the political spectrum.

Christy Hudson, founding member of Open FCPS, says the group aims to allow parents to have a voice for their children.

“We think that parents deserve a place at the table where these decisions are being made for our children, so Fairfax County Parents Association will do just that. We’ll make sure that parents are actively involved in every decision that’s made in Fairfax County,” said Hudson.

The FCPA will include subcommittees on various topics, from special needs to military families and athletics.

Visit their website for more information.