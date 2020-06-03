Ongoing protests nationwide leads to racism conversations from parents to children

They face discrimination that we cant shield them from

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — With decades of oppression, racism, and demanding justice from the police, protesters are letting their voices be heard. As children sit at home and watch what’s going on, some parents may think now is the time to discuss racism with their children.

Pastor Michelle Thomas, President of Loudoun NAACP said, “We must lead these kids in the path of righteousness through truth. Tell them about the history of America, don’t shield it, don’t give them the scrub version, don’t act like African Americans just landed in Virginia.”

The experience hits close to home for Thomas, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants. She learned that she wouldn’t be treated fairly, which led her to have talks with her children at an early age.

“That talk has to be sustained from the womb, even into adulthood, because when children take jobs, and get employed on some of these jobs they do undergo a mental hazing of some sort. They face discrimination that we cant shield them from,” said Thomas.

Devin Boykins, a recent graduate from VCU, said growing up his parents taught him about the challenges of being an African American male, after the death of Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice. He recently joined protesters to vocalize his first amendment rights.

Boykins said, “It feels good to see everybody out there of all ages, young, old, people my age, college graduates, to come together for a cause.”

Although this country is in a crisis, NAACP officials said we need to plan our way forward, and continue to show action for change.

