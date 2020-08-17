One victim injured in Fairfax neighborhood shooting

Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 4900 block of Americana Drive in Annandale.

Officials say one victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect and victim have not been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

