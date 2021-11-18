One man shot at Potomac Mills Mall, investigation underway

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An investigation is underway in Woodbridge, Virginia after one person has been sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to Prince William County Police, the shooting was contained to one store in the mall. Police first responded around 3:09 p.m.
Police said that the investigation has revealed that a customer was in the Fashion Mechanics store when another man entered and the two started a physical altercation. During the fight, the customer pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the other man.
Both men fled the store. The man who had been shot drove to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet identified or located the shooter but said that there is no active threat. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 703-792-6500.