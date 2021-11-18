One man shot at Potomac Mills Mall, investigation underway

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An investigation is underway in Woodbridge, Virginia after one person has been sent to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Prince William County Police, the shooting was contained to one store in the mall. Police first responded around 3:09 p.m.

Police said that the investigation has revealed that a customer was in the Fashion Mechanics store when another man entered and the two started a physical altercation. During the fight, the customer pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the other man.

Both men fled the store. The man who had been shot drove to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified or located the shooter but said that there is no active threat. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 703-792-6500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories