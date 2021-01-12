One person, two cats dead after house fire

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — A house caught fire early Tuesday morning, leaving one person and two cats dead.

“Units were dispatched for a reported house fire at the 900 block of Lauren Lane, Southeast in Vienna. When they arrived on scene, they found heavy fire conditions and fire through the roof. A neighbor notified 911, they heard some crackling and discovered the fire. The neighbor indicated that the occupant was unaccounted for,” said Bill Delaney, spokesman for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD).

According to FCFRD, after units were dispatched at 2:05 a.m., they extinguished the fire and found the body inside the home. Fire investigators remained on the scene for hours to determine the cause of the fire.

FCFRD said they are working with the Town of Vienna Police to conduct an investigation.

The identity of the person who passed has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.