One person suffering life-threatening injuries after Fairfax accident

OAKTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say Blake Lane is closed between Bushman Drive and Hibbard St. after a car accident.

According to officials, one person has been transported to a hosipital with life threatening injuries. Officials say drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

