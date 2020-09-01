One person killed in three-vehicle crash in Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County Tuesday.
Virginia State Police say first responders were called to Route 15 near Lucketts between Montresor Road and Newvalley Church Road just after 1 a.m. Troopers say three vehicles were involved. One person involved in the crash did not survive.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The person who was killed has not yet been identified. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
