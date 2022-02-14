One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after multiple vehicles ended in a crash Monday in Woodbridge.

Crews responded to the crash on Jefferson Davis Highway and Wigglesworth Way. When they arrived, they saw about four vehicles that were involved.

A driver of a Hyundai made a right turn and traveled in a lane crossing over into the path of a jeep. The jeep then attempted to swerve. The collision then caused the jeep to cross into the northbound lanes, colliding with a town car.

The force of the impact turned the town car, which then struck a Mercedes. The driver of the town car was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators said that drugs and alcohol did not play a role, but speeding did.
If you have seen the accident, investigators ask you to contact the police.

