FAIRFAX COUNTY, V.a. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fairfax county.

Police say Simon Chang, 39, was found dead after a crash on the 4900 block of Alliance Drive Friday night. Chang was reported missing earlier this month.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation lead them to believe that Chang was riding from Lee Highway to Fairfax County Parkway when his motorcycle ran off the right shoulder of the ramp and into a wooded area.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.