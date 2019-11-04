One person is dead after a crash in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Virginia.

The crash happened Saturday night on the 2000 block of North Van Dorn Street in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department says the crash involved two vehicles. Investigators say the preliminary investigation indicates the two cars collided head on.

The deceased has been identified as 64-year -old Armando Membreno. The other victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.