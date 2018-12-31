One person injured in Arlington County shooting Video

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured in Arlington last night.



It just after 7 o'clock when police were called to S. Glebe Road and Arlington Ridge Road to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, a male victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Police say there are no suspect descriptions at this time. Detectives were still on scene this morning collecting evidence.

"Following medical treatment, the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive," said Kirby Clark, Public Information Officer for Arlington County Police Department.

The investigation into what caused the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.