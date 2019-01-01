One person dead, three others injured in Fairfax Station crash Video

More from Northern Virginia

Police say a Centreville woman was killed, and 3 others were injured during a crash in Fairfax Station on New Year's Eve.

Officers responded to the Fairfax County Parkway near New Road just before 9 p.m. for a crash involving two cars.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Melanie McKenna, 20, of Centreville, was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla southbound on the Parkway when she failed to negotiate a bend in the road, and went off the roadway to the left. She overcorrected and lost control, sliding across the roadway and driving into oncoming northbound traffic lanes. Police say she crashed into a 2015 Acura MDX. McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2015 Acura, and two of McKenna’s passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors for the driver of the Acura, but detectives are still working to determine if any were a factor for McKenna.