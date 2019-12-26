One organization made sure presents were wrapped with a bow, to help the wounded.

It makes me feel good that I can contribute hours of my time that means more to other people than they really do to me

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — One Arlington organization has made it their mission to help families gift wrap their presents to go under the tree. However, for Arms Outstretched Ministry, wrapping gifts has a deeper meaning, one that’s helping wounded warriors in the process.

Lucy Caldwell, Arms Outstretched Ministry member said “People purchase their gifts all year round, but they wait for the ministry to be here to do the wrapping and sometimes you’ll have somebody come in with 20, 30, 40 gifts.”

Tape, scissors, and helping hands are just some of the things needed to give back to the soldiers.



“This is the season where your really reflective about thinking what have I done this year for other people, its all about giving back” said Caldwell.

Arms Outstretched Ministry, a non profit that works in homeless and prison outreach made sure the gift wrapping proceeds are going to not only the wounded soldiers but their families. One volunteer had no experience wrapping gits but when he found out what this organization was about he says he was happy to help.

James Swanson, Volunteer said “It makes me feel good that I can contribute hours of my time that means more to other people than they really do to me.”

Officials say the ministry started wrapping two weeks before Christmas with over 100 volunteers.



“One year we didn’t do it, last year out of about the last 13 and everybody said wait a minute and wondered where we were so were back and it’s been a great year so far” said Caldwell.



Last year over $15,000 was raised, and this year officials hope to surpass that amount.