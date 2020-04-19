Local nonprofit raises awareness against domestic violence amid stay-at-home orders

Domestic violence can happen anywhere, 1 in 4 women will experience some form of abuse from a intimate partner in their lifetime

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– The Laurel Center Intervention for Domestic and Sexual Violence have been serving its community since 1981. During this critical time, officials said domestic abuse cases have risen due to stay at home orders .

Cindy Marzullo, Development Director for Laurel Center said, “domestic violence can happen anywhere, 1 in 4 women will experience some form of abuse from a intimate partner in their lifetime.”

Marzullo said the Laurel Center provides housing, advocacy, support services and education to raise awareness for those in need. One of the things that make the center unique is that their therapy services are free for those who need them.