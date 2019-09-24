One man dead after Tuesday shooting near Dumfries apartment complex

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting in Dumfries early Tuesday morning.

It happened outside of the Orchard Landing apartments leasing office along Chesapeake Drive just before 4 a.m. Police say the victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshots wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The man’s identity is being withheld as police try to piece together exactly what happened. However, officers did confirm that he lived at the Orchard Landing apartments.

“The victim did reside in the area,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesperson for Prince William County Police Department. “We’re not ruling anything out in that case. We don’t believe there is any sort of threat to the community but we are trying to piece that together as far as what occurred,” he said.

So far no arrest have been made.