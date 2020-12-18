One man dead after trench collapse at construction site in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a death at a construction site in the area of 800 blk of Emerald Dr in Fort Hunt.
Officials say two men were trapped in a collapsed trench. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was transported to a nearby with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
