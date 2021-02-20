One killed, one injured in Fairfax County shooting

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — One person died and another was injured in a shooting overnight in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police responded to the scene on Wadsworth Court in Annandale around midnight Saturday morning.

Police confirm the deceased victim is an adult male, the victim who was injured and taken to a hospital for their injuries is a juvenile male.

As of 4 o’clock, Saturday morning police were still at the scene investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories