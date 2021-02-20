One killed, one injured in Fairfax County shooting

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — One person died and another was injured in a shooting overnight in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police responded to the scene on Wadsworth Court in Annandale around midnight Saturday morning.

Police confirm the deceased victim is an adult male, the victim who was injured and taken to a hospital for their injuries is a juvenile male.

As of 4 o’clock, Saturday morning police were still at the scene investigating.