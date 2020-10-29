One injured in Chantilly car crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Officers responded to a car crash in Chantilly at approximately 1 pm.
Officers say one person was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Sully Road is now open.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Alexandria students surprised with custom-built desks for virtual learning
- ExxonMobil slashing almost 2,000 jobs in U.S.
- Watch Live: As the 2020 presidential race nears its end, these are key dates ahead of Election Day
- Loudoun County School Board votes to eliminate class rank, adopt Latin Honor System
- WVU men’s hoops tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App