Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are reporting an officer-involved shooting that took place while officers were serving an emergency custody order.

Police said they were at a home in the 4500 block of Briarton Drive when they were “confronted by an armed man.” They reported that the man was shot and has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.