ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — One person is hospitalized and police are searching for a suspect after a Tuesday morning shooting in Annandale.

Police said that the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Wadsworth Court. The victim has been transported with “serious injuries.”

Officers said that they believe that the suspect left the area in a car.

