One Fairfax organization mission is to gain and build trust within the community

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– As protest continue nationwide, many people want to see police reform in their communities. The Fairfax County Communities of Trust Committee wants residents to try and strengthen a postive relationship between public safety agencies.

Community of Trust Committee was established after the uproar in Ferguson, Missouri after the killing of Michael Brown. Officials said the mission of this group is to identify community issues, and recommendations to help resolve them along with partnering with other organizations and agencies in bringing programs into Fairfax County.

Shirley Ginwright, Chair of the Communities of Trust Committee said,

“We found that a lot of the problems that kids have with law enforcement, is because they don’t really know them. We figured if we can get law enforcement more involved with children at a early age it will prevent them from getting in so much trouble.”

Officials said they want to strive to improve all aspects of communications between residents and service providers.