One dead, three injured in car crash in Fauquier County

Virginia

Police say that slick road conditions contributed to the accident

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — One man died at the scene of an accident Tuesday afternoon after the car he was in crashed into a school bus.

Virginia State Police say the car was driving east on John Marshall Highway when he lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The driver of the car was seriously injured and taken to INOVA Fairfax Hosiptal, and the passenger in the car died.

The school bus driver and an adult passenger on the bus both suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. A second adult passenger on the bus wasn’t hurt in the crash.

There weren’t any children on the bus during the crash.

Police say that slick road conditions contributed to the accident, but the crash remains under investigation.

