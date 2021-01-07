One dead, three critically injured after domestic shooting in Manassas

Manassas, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say one man is dead and three people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a domestic shooting in Manassas Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to the 10000 block of Ellis Road shortly after 6 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old man shot dead and three suffering from gunshot wounds: two women and a teenage boy.

Police say the suspect, a 21-year-old man, fled the scene before they arrived. The suspect was found by Fauquier County Sheriff deputies after his vehicle was found crashed and inoperative in in the Delaplane area.

Police say all the victims are all family members of the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing, and the identities of the slain man and the suspect have not been released. No further information is available at this time.