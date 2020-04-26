One dead following two-vehicle crash in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old Germantown man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday in Gainesville.

Police say a 2016 Toyota Corolla was disabled in a travel lane on the Interstate-66 off ramp heading towards Lee Highway, when a pickup truck rear ended the vehicle.

The passenger of the Corolla, Phillip Sorrell, was flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died. The Corolla’s driver, a 61-year-old Germantown man, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

