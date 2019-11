ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — One woman has died following a single vehicle accident that occurred in Ashburn, Virginia on Saturday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:50 a.m., a vehicle was travelling east on Ashburn Farm Parkway near Starflower Way when it struck a utility pole and drove through a fence.

An adult male and female were both ejected from the vehicle. The man is being treated for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.