One dead, five injured in Alexandria house fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A house fire in Alexandria left one person dead and five others including a firefighter injured.

The fire broke out at a single-family home on the 3400 block of Elmwood Drive at 9:51 p.m. Monday night. One man was found dead inside. Five other people and one firefighter were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses say the family who rented the home is left with nothing.

“She lose everything. Everything she have…you know sometimes Spanish people try to hold some money for emergency cash. Everything is there,” said Marta Call whose friends were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.