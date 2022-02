LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a two-alarm townhouse fire early Sunday morning located on the 9100-block of Aspenpark Court in Lorton.

Two people were found in the home and were transported to a local hospital. While one person sustained minor injuries, another with more life-threatening injuries died at the hospital.

Fire officials are still investigating the blaze.