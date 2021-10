HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Herndon that left a 22-year-old man dead late Thursday night.

Officers say it happened just before midnight along Route 28 near the McLearen Road exit.

FCPD says Donald Baker, 22, of Sterling was riding northbound along Route 28 and for some reason, started to accelerate and veered off the road into a guardrail.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.