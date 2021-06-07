One dead after Lovettsville house fire

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that one person died after a Saturday night fire in Lovettsville.

Officials said that Loudoun County Fire and Rescue responded to the 12,000 block of Stonehouse View Court just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, for an active garage fire with one person potentially still in the house. Firefighters arrived to a two-story single-family home with smoke and fire pouring out of the garage.

Officials said that there had also been reports of gunfire from within the home. To ensure safety, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and a helicopter from Fairfax County Police cleared the perimeter before the firefighters could approach the house to put out the fire.

A release said that firefighters “worked into the night to extinguish the fire.” After the fire was out and responders could enter the house, they found the victim who had died in the fire. The victim’s identity and cause of death is still being determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said that the cause was incendiary, or a fire that was intentionally lit where it should not have been one. The damages are estimated to be over $877,000.

The statement said that there were no reported injuries to first responders and rescue personnel.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudon County Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to investigate this fire.