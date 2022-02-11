One dead after Fairfax shooting

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting in Fairfax that took place Thursday evening.

Police said that the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive. A man was taken to a hospital after being shot, but he was pronounced dead.

Police were searching for a 20 to 30-year-old Black woman wearing a tan coat and black pants who was running from the scene. They said that they are still searching for the suspect and that a gun had been recovered.

Police do not believe that this was a random act. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

