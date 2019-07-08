One dead after Centreville car crash

Police say speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Detectives are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on New Braddock Road and Centreville Road late Saturday evening.

Officers have determined that 24-year-old Thomas Iribarren of Springfield, Va. was travelling westbound on New Braddock Road in Centreville, Virginia in his Toyota Corolla when he ran off the right side of the road striking a tree.

Iribarren was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after as a result of the injuries suffered in the crash. Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors involved with the crash.