One dead after Centreville car crash

Virginia

Police say speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Detectives are investigating a fatal car crash that took place on New Braddock Road and Centreville Road late Saturday evening.

Officers have determined that 24-year-old Thomas Iribarren of Springfield, Va. was travelling westbound on New Braddock Road in Centreville, Virginia in his Toyota Corolla when he ran off the right side of the road striking a tree.

Iribarren was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after as a result of the injuries suffered in the crash. Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors involved with the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.