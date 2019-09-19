One dead after car crashes into house in Annandale

Police say detectives are headed to the scene.

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead and two people have been evacuated from their home after a car crashed into their house early Thursday morning.

A PIO for Fairfax County says that officers responded to the scene on Little River Turnpike around 2:30 a.m.for a car in a house. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the two people in the house were evacuated safely.

