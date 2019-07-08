One dead after apartment fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the events that led to a fatal fire at the South Port Apartment Complex in Alexandria, Va.

Units were called to the 6000-block of Edsall Road in Alexandria early Sunday morning, after one of the residents smelt smoke in the apartment complex. According to the fire department that same resident was told to pull the fire alarm to evacuate the building.

Fire officials were able to make it to the area about five minutes later to put out the fire as well as finding one person dead.

“Upon arrival they found a fire in a bedroom in one of the units and also found an occupant, which they were able to get that person out of the unit before the victim succumbed to her injuries,” said Raytevia Evans, Public Information Officer for the Alexandria Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials. The cause of still death remains under investigation.