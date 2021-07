FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a morning hit-and-run crash in the area of the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Mount Vernon District.

According to officials, one man has been transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say a woman left the scene and is known to officers.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.