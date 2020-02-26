On budget & ahead of schedule, Seneca Ridge improvements are complete

Hundreds of kids from Meadowland Elementary School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, and Dominion High School are getting to school safer.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Hundreds of kids from Meadowland Elementary School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, and Dominion High School are getting to school safer, thanks to road improvements officially unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Loudoun County Public Schools and the Department of General Services worked together to widen Seneca Ridge Drive between South Cottage Road and Augusta Drive. A third lane, now a turn lane, was added and drainage was improved. The project also installed curb ramp upgrades with pavement marking and signage in compliance with ADA requirements.

“We have an average of close to 6,000 vehicles going through here every single day so without having dedicated turn lanes it just became a cumbersome intersection to negotiate,” said Supervisor Koran Saines of the Sterling District, who was an LCPS student and says the intersection hadn’t changed since then.

Saines says another project is in the works to make safety improvements down the road on Augusta Drive.