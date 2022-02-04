Omicron surge leads to increase in COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health is releasing new information about deaths associated with COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The VDH says the recent surge in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant is resulting in an increase in deaths.

Officials say this new variant accounts for 92% of all COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the year.

“Over the past week, VDH has received a significant number of certified death certificates linked to COVID-19, which qualifies them to be added to our surveillance statistics,” said Dr. Julia Murphy, Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health also says they will continue to track how vaccinations impacted the overall death toll and infection rate compared to earlier variants of the virus.