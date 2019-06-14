Olympic training facility opens in Loudoun County

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The largest ice arena of its kind from Hershey, Pa. to Raleigh, NC opened in Leesburg on Friday.

The Ion International Training Center is housed in a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility and will host everything from hockey to figure skating programs, ice events, hockey games, concerts and more. The facility is the vision of Luiz Taifas, an Olympic figure skating athlete who has traveled to and competed in more than 50 countries.

“I started competing when I was 6-years-old, they recruited me on the Olympic team when I was 11-years-old and I was on the Olympic team from 1985 until 1998,” Taifas said.

An official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday with planned activities and events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring 2-time world champion and Olympic medalist, Nathan Chen and 3-time national champion, Michael Weiss.