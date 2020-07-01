Old Town Winchester splash pad and bathrooms closed

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester is closing its splash pad and bathrooms on the Old Town pedestrian mall for the remainder of the 2020 season.

This comes due to COVID-19 safety concerns as groups of people tend to form around the splash pad and bathrooms. Winchester officials said that they didn’t have a proper way to monitor bathroom and splash pad usage, to keep up with COVID-19 restrictions, so they made the decision to close them both.

“We don’t really have a way…to maintain social distancing once you turn it on it’s like a magnet and everybody flocks to it so we just felt in the best interest of the public we had to make the unfortunate decision not to turn it on this year,” said Corey MacKnight, City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager.

If you are on the Old Town pedestrian mall and do have to use the bathroom, many of the restaurants will be open and allowing bathroom usage.

