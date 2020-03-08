Old Town Winchester hosts annual St. Paddy’s Day Celtic Festival

The festival had something for everyone to enjoy.

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM)–Old Town Winchester was the place to be for their annual St. Paddy’s Day Celtic Festival.

People came together to celebrate the community’s Irish and Scottish heritage. There were Irish dancing troupes, live Irish style music and games and activities for the kids. Those who came out said the event was a great way for people to learn more about cultures that they are typically not exposed to everyday.

A percentage of the food and drink sales from the event will be donated to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke counties.